Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Acquires 6,103 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,805 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,102,443,000 after purchasing an additional 343,349 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after purchasing an additional 134,890 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,577,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,103,642,000 after purchasing an additional 34,745 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $249.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,020,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,444,181. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $185.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.23.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. McDonald’s’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 54.98%.

Several analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Northcoast Research lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.32.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.