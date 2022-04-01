Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. WD Rutherford LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 4,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 13,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 56,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claris Advisors LLC MO purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $513,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $3.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $219.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,021,522. The company has a market capitalization of $117.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.67 and a 52 week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.22 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $199.50 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

