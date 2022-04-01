Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,989,277 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,403 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises about 9.9% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $241,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,341,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,683,111. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.00. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $73.50 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

