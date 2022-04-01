Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,038 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 480.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,594,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altria Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,434,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,860,000 after buying an additional 1,277,726 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,076,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,205 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,823,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,566,000 after acquiring an additional 993,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 116.6% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,351,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,521,000 after acquiring an additional 727,665 shares during the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $52.71. 5,399,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,626,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $95.79 billion, a PE ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.09. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Altria Group Profile (Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.