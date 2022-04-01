Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Has $4.42 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,376 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,335 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,877,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 110,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $13,080,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,450 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 71,707 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 59,726 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,849 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total transaction of $187,901.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ABT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $118.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,313,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,262,884. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.83. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $105.36 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $209.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the healthcare product maker to reacquire up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 47.72%.

ABT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.58.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

