Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Acquired by Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC

Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,809,489 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,800 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 16.6% of Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $145,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $751,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,085,000 after purchasing an additional 14,039 shares during the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $474,000. HYA Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.24. 92,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,900. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.08. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $81.26.

