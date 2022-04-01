Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.20.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The firm has a market cap of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Axcella Health ( NASDAQ:AXLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Des Produits Nestle S. Societe purchased 3,141,361 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $5,999,999.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,230,366 shares of company stock worth $6,169,999 over the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXLA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 79,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcella Health during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 61.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health Company Profile

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

