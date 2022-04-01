Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Issues Earnings Results

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share.

Axcella Health stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.57. 62,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,566. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.47. Axcella Health has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $100.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 8.72, a quick ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXLA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.04.

In other news, CEO William Hinshaw sold 16,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.65, for a total value of $27,373.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David R. Epstein bought 26,178 shares of Axcella Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.91 per share, with a total value of $49,999.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 3,230,366 shares of company stock valued at $6,169,999 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axcella Health in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 579.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 79,049 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.84% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improves health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy, and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

