Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axos Financial (NASDAQ:AX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Axos Financial stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. Axos Financial has a one year low of $43.90 and a one year high of $62.44.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through Banking Business and Securities Business segments. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

