Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Azimut Holding S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AZIHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 182,000 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the February 28th total of 219,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 364.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:AZIHF opened at $24.92 on Friday. Azimut has a 1 year low of $21.30 and a 1 year high of $36.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.65 and its 200 day moving average is $28.94.
Azimut Company Profile (Get Rating)
