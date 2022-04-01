Azuki (AZUKI) Market Capitalization Reaches $526,636.33

Azuki (AZUKI) traded up 27.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0467 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Azuki has traded up 72.1% against the dollar. Azuki has a market capitalization of $526,636.33 and $98,978.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Azuki alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002166 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00047482 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,453.55 or 0.07476382 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,245.17 or 1.00113358 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00046766 BTC.

Azuki Coin Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Azuki’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Buying and Selling Azuki

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Azuki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Azuki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Azuki and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.