B.O.S. Better Online Solutions (NASDAQ:BOSC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.07. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions shares last traded at $3.02, with a volume of 49,695 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 0.76.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,481 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 284,719 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 10.12% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 34.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics, radio frequency identification (RFID), and supply chain solutions for enterprises worldwide. The Intelligent Robotics Division provides In-Mould Labelling, a robotic system that is used for manufacturing of containers by blow molding, injection molding, or thermoforming processes through the use of paper or plastic labels; and Downstream Automation, a process starts after the injection mould process ends through the packing of the mould.

