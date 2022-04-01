B. Riley Comments on James River Group Holdings, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for James River Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 30th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.95. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

JRVR has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet lowered James River Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on James River Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $24.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. James River Group has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $926.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.62.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($1.93). James River Group had a negative return on equity of 24.27% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $207.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.95) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.85%.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, with a total value of $1,032,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sarah C. Doran purchased 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $96,768.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 79,715 shares of company stock valued at $1,638,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in James River Group by 5,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after buying an additional 1,654,474 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in James River Group by 747,608.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 523,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,079,000 after buying an additional 523,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in James River Group by 801.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 532,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,336,000 after buying an additional 473,279 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in James River Group by 480.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 556,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,979,000 after buying an additional 460,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in James River Group by 323.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 381,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,993,000 after buying an additional 291,459 shares in the last quarter. 98.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

