B. Riley Lowers TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $18.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for TFF Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.14) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

TFF Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 million, a PE ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $13.90.

TFF Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TFFP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.12). TFF Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 35,272.73% and a negative return on equity of 61.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.02% of the company’s stock.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

