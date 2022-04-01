Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BMDPFGet Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,551,100 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 28th total of 2,117,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 337.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS BMDPF opened at $1.15 on Friday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $1.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.13.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Wealth Management, Corporate Banking, Banca Widiba SpA and Corporate Center. The Retail Banking segment includes sales activities of retail customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.