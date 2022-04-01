BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. BancFirst reported earnings of $1.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full-year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.76 to $4.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $5.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow BancFirst.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other BancFirst news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANF. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $69,011,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in BancFirst by 576.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 102.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 154,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,266,000 after purchasing an additional 77,981 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BANF traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.37. 539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,245. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $84.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.63%.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

