BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “BancFirst Corporation is a bank holding company for BancFirst. BancFirst Corporation also owns 100% of the common securities of BFC Capital Trust I, and First State Bank. BancFirst’s strategy focuses on providing a full range of commercial banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses both in the non-metropolitan trade centers and the metropolitan markets. BancFirst operates as a super community bank, managing their community banking offices on a decentralized basis, which permits them to be responsive to local customer needs. “

Shares of BANF stock opened at $83.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $84.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.25.

BancFirst ( NASDAQ:BANF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $121.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.65 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 33.72%. On average, analysts forecast that BancFirst will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in BancFirst by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in BancFirst by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 38,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BancFirst by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

