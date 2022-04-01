Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.90% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bank First National Corp. operates as a bank. The company offers demand, time, savings, deposits, checking, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, loan products, treasury management services, credit cards, electronic banking services, safe deposit box, insurance agency and ATM processing. Bank First National Corp. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $71.99 on Wednesday. Bank First has a 52 week low of $66.64 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.97 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96. The company has a market capitalization of $546.04 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. Bank First had a net margin of 37.28% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $28.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.70 million. On average, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Bank First by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Bank First by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Bank First by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Bank First by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Bank First by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

