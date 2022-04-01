Bank of America Cuts GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Price Target to $11.10

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $13.50 to $11.10 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised GreenTree Hospitality Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:GHG opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.31 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85. GreenTree Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $4.64 and a 52-week high of $16.50.

GreenTree Hospitality Group ( NYSE:GHG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.72). GreenTree Hospitality Group had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $48.18 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that GreenTree Hospitality Group will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 101.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the second quarter worth $995,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 195.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 206,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 61,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of GreenTree Hospitality Group in the third quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a holding company engages in hospitality business. It specializes in the franchise, management, and operation of hotels in China through the GreenTree Inns brand. The company was founded by Alex S. Xu on October 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

