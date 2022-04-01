Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NTB. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.83.

Shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $36.04. 54 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,777. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.56.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $127.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.99%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 8,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

