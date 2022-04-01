Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $62.50 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.87.

Shares of BK stock opened at $49.63 on Thursday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $64.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.69. The company has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BK. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 23.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,550,878 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,419 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 8.2% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 68.8% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 10,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 11.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 126,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,551,000 after buying an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

