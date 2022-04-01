Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$93.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$97.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.74.

BNS opened at $71.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.61. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $59.05 and a 12-month high of $74.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.52. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a $0.7884 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 47.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

