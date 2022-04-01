Bank of The West Buys 1,987 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of The West raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 14,842 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 72,297 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,741 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $266.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $75.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $235.13 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $265.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $254.79.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.55 EPS. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 60.21%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $310.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $274.71.

In related news, EVP Alexandre Conroy sold 6,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.16, for a total transaction of $1,731,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total transaction of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,516 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

