Bank of The West Buys New Position in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of The West bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,797,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,484,000 after acquiring an additional 600,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,222,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,614,000 after acquiring an additional 537,407 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 764.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,771,000 after purchasing an additional 245,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 11.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,520,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,060,000 after purchasing an additional 152,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 23.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 787,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,897,000 after purchasing an additional 150,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Shares of DEI opened at $33.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.18 and a 200 day moving average of $33.23. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.38 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.83, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 311.11%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Douglas Emmett from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Douglas Emmett from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Douglas Emmett Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.