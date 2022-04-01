Bank of The West Sells 1,310 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Bank of The West decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in HP were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in HP by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,726,268 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $620,505,000 after acquiring an additional 476,260 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,822 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HP by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after purchasing an additional 960,865 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of HP by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,174,795 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $223,662,000 after purchasing an additional 883,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,429,423 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $203,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $36.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.11 and a fifty-two week high of $40.37.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total value of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,309. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.79.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

