Bank of The West Sells 474 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bank of The West lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Bank of The West’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $162.16 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.93 and a 52-week high of $172.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

