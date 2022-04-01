Bar Harbor Trust Services Sells 937 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bar Harbor Trust Services lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,211 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 937 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 15,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,091 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of V stock opened at $221.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average of $216.29. The company has a market cap of $424.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $186.67 and a one year high of $252.67.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total transaction of $402,098.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,733. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.