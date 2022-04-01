Barclays Analysts Give Safran (EPA:SAF) a €140.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €140.00 ($153.85) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €136.00 ($149.45) price target on Safran in a report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($137.36) price target on Safran in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on Safran in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($104.40) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €140.00 ($153.85) target price on Safran in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €124.91 ($137.26).

Shares of SAF opened at €107.26 ($117.87) on Monday. Safran has a one year low of €67.17 ($73.81) and a one year high of €92.36 ($101.49). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €107.62 and its 200-day moving average is €109.38.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, and tactical missiles and drones.

