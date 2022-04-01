Barclays Cuts Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Price Target to $227.00

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $237.00 to $227.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 24.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Burlington Stores from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.85.

NYSE:BURL opened at $182.17 on Friday. Burlington Stores has a 1-year low of $171.15 and a 1-year high of $357.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.69). Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 85.14%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 29.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 122,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after buying an additional 28,096 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

