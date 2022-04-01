Barclays (LON:BARC) Given a GBX 270 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 270 ($3.54) price objective on Barclays (LON:BARC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Barclays to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 170 ($2.23) in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 321 ($4.20) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.41) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 239.50 ($3.14).

BARC stock opened at GBX 150.86 ($1.98) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £25.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12. Barclays has a 12-month low of GBX 142.04 ($1.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 219.60 ($2.88). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 188.56.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Barclays’s payout ratio is presently 0.08%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

