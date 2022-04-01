Barclays Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $31.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.
DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.
NASDAQ:DCT opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.
In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.
About Duck Creek Technologies (Get Rating)
Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.
