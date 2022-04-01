Barclays Lowers Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Price Target to $31.00

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from $38.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.14% from the stock’s previous close.

DCT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average is $29.79. Duck Creek Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -276.50, a PEG ratio of 35.41 and a beta of -0.41.

Duck Creek Technologies ( NASDAQ:DCT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Duck Creek Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $76.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew R. Foster sold 25,000 shares of Duck Creek Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock worth $2,595,250. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 64.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides Duck Creek Policy, a solution that enables insurers to develop and launch new insurance products and manage various aspects of policy administration ranging from product definition to quoting, binding, and servicing; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

