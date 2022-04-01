Barclays Lowers Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target to €76.00

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Investec cut shares of Prosus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Prosus in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.85.

PROSY stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.54. Prosus has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $23.86.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

