Barclays Raises Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target to 120.00

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from 93.00 to 120.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NHYDY. Pareto Securities lowered Norsk Hydro ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 86.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norsk Hydro ASA from 68.00 to 69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norsk Hydro ASA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Norsk Hydro ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.35.

OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $9.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.42. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.74 and a one year high of $10.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

