Barclays Trims Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Target Price to 120.00

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Barclays from 130.00 to 120.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TELNY. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.67.

TELNY stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.54. 144,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,482. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.72. Telenor ASA has a 1-year low of $13.98 and a 1-year high of $18.78. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.85 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

