Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BNED. TheStreet lowered Barnes & Noble Education from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:BNED traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.83. 48,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,513. The firm has a market cap of $199.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.25. Barnes & Noble Education has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $12.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.55.

Barnes & Noble Education ( NYSE:BNED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.40%.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 45,140 shares of Barnes & Noble Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total value of $296,569.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Levenick bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 113,035 shares of company stock valued at $436,621. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,001,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,872,000 after purchasing an additional 273,310 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 387.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 21,428 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 336,043 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 54,433 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

