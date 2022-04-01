Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Position Boosted by Exane Derivatives

Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 94.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,813 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,471 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 64,790,052 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,169,470,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473,686 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,939,006 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,689,852,000 after acquiring an additional 5,107,044 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,076,495 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $127,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,683 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,980,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,043,238 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $228,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828,910 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on GOLD. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Raymond James set a $27.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.37.

Shares of GOLD stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.66. 245,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,283,680. Barrick Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.