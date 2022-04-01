Base Protocol (BASE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21,270.00

Base Protocol (BASE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Base Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and $21,270.00 worth of Base Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Base Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the dollar. One Base Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.81 or 0.00006093 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Base Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002168 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00037235 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.56 or 0.00109460 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Base Protocol

Base Protocol is a coin. Base Protocol’s total supply is 480,680 coins. Base Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/baseprotocol . Base Protocol’s official website is www.baseprotocol.org . Base Protocol’s official Twitter account is @baseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BASE aims to function as a synthetic asset which represents speculation on the total market cap of all cryptocurrencies (cmc). This is made possible through an elastic supply characteristic and programmatic rebasing protocol which incentivize market actors to drive BASE price to its target (peg) price. Early on, qualitative factors like new adoption and speculation may disrupt that peg. But as the network grows, the peg stabilizes. In its early stages, BASE is a speculative asset that seeks to peg to cmc. In its final state, BASE is a synthetic asset that is stably pegged to cmc. “

Buying and Selling Base Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Base Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Base Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Base Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Base Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Base Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.