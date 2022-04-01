Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Upgraded to “Buy” by HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($68.13) to €64.00 ($70.33) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €72.00 ($79.12) to €62.00 ($68.13) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($86.81) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Basf from €80.00 ($87.91) to €76.50 ($84.07) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Basf from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Basf presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $61.93.

BASFY stock opened at $14.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Basf has a 1 year low of $13.04 and a 1 year high of $21.75.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

