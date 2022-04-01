Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Analysts expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.52 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the highest is $0.55. Bath & Body Works posted earnings of $1.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $889,125,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Bath & Body Works by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,173,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,815,000 after acquiring an additional 412,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $468,997,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $45.46 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

