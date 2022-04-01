BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
BVC opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Friday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 101.20 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.28 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82.
BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)
