BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BVC opened at GBX 52.50 ($0.69) on Friday. BATM Advanced Communications has a one year low of GBX 43.50 ($0.57) and a one year high of GBX 101.20 ($1.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.28, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £231.28 million and a P/E ratio of 20.82.

BATM Advanced Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides real-time technologies for networking solutions and bio-medical systems in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates in two divisions, Networking and Cyber, and Bio-Medical. The Networking and Cyber division is involved in the research and development, production, and marketing of data communication products, including network function virtualization in the fields of local and wide area networks, and premises management systems.

