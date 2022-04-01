Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NYSE BHC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.19. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 708.85%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,700,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

