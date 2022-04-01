Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also commented on BHC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.
NYSE BHC opened at $22.85 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.86.
In other Bausch Health Companies news, insider Robert Spurr sold 4,846 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $107,581.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph F. Gordon sold 6,338 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $150,971.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,324 shares of company stock worth $429,751. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,158,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $94,276,000. Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 9,689,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,532,000 after buying an additional 2,152,863 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,700,000. Finally, BloombergSen Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $44,905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies (Get Rating)
Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.
