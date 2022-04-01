BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) PT Raised to €58.00

BAWAG Group (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from €55.00 ($60.44) to €58.00 ($63.74) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BWAGF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BAWAG Group from €66.00 ($72.53) to €72.00 ($79.12) in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BAWAG Group from €72.00 ($79.12) to €66.00 ($72.53) in a research report on Monday, March 14th.

Get BAWAG Group alerts:

BAWAG Group stock opened at $53.01 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200 day moving average of $61.11. BAWAG Group has a one year low of $53.01 and a one year high of $65.72.

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; auto and building society loans and savings; mobile and real estate leasing platforms; factoring services; and portfolio lending.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BAWAG Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAWAG Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.