Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 1,214 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,473 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EPIQ Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 20,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $162.70. 1,461,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,007,133. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $148.88 and a twelve month high of $172.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

