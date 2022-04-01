Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Acquires 22,999 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 67.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 348.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 334.8% during the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 23,701,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,016,051. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.71.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

