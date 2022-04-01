Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VCIT. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,815,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,533 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 78,867,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,497,970,000 after buying an additional 2,030,980 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCIT traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,866,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,296,359. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.83 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

