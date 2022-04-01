Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $773,000 Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,284 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Netflix were worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $538,314,000. Gobi Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $510,468,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $388,262,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Netflix by 52.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,789,412 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,092,150,000 after acquiring an additional 616,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,051,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $373.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,440,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,204,078. The company’s fifty day moving average is $382.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.82 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $737.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Wedbush upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

