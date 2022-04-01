Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Has $984,000 Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,379 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 72.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $558,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,268 shares of company stock worth $1,127,754. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Barclays raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.16.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $146.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,686,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,326,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.65. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The firm has a market cap of $164.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.90% and a net margin of 27.71%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

