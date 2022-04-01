Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Invests $5.95 Million in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 39,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,000. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises approximately 1.7% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $3,581,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 64,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Berenberg Bank downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.70.

IFF stock traded up $3.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,258,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,700,015. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $129.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.04. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The stock has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.04.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.87%.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

