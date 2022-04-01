Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Purchases 1,198 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.48 on Friday, reaching $123.09. 5,398,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,933,428. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.45. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $122.54 and a 12 month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.