Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Sells 450 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,513 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total transaction of $637,816.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total value of $2,486,006.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.09.

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $4.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $445.98. 1,170,818 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,548,581. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $118.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $416.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.41.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

